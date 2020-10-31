The Oklahoma Blood Institute faces an emergency blood shortage and is issuing an urgent call for donors of all blood types.
A rare ice storm that affected much of the service area and caused additional closures and cancellations added to the already taxing problem of continuous blood drive cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The life-saving stock of blood has reached a less than one-day supply.
Typically, OBI maintains a three- to five-day supply for local hospitals. It takes nearly 1,200 donors a day to meet the blood needs of patients in regional hospitals.
As part of the Lake Area United Way Days of Caring, OBI will set up four community blood drives on Thursday, Nov. 5: Tahlequah High School, Performing Arts Center Lobby, 1-6 p.m.; Connors State College Warner, Student Lounge, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Connors State College Port; and 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; and American Legion Post No. 20 Fort Gibson, 1-6 p.m.
All donations for donors 18 and over will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Blood drives will be managed according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety recommendations.
More information about Oklahoma Blood Institute, and opportunities to reserve a donation spot, can be found at obi.org.
