OBI sets more blood drives in city; T-shirts to be given away

As Oklahomans celebrate the holidays and wrap up the year, Oklahoma Blood Institute has its "fingers crossed" for 2021. This holiday season, blood donors will receive a free, long-sleeved "2021 Fingers Crossed" T-shirt.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive with Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the NHS west building behind Arvest Bank.
Individuals ages 16 and older are urged to give blood.
Appointments are preferred.
Walk-ins will be managed as schedule allows.
"Oklahomans have really done their part throughout 2020 to ensure the local blood supply despite the numerous challenges this year has dealt our community, and we thank them for their selflessness," said John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI. "We urge you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life - and offer families hope, healing and comfort this holiday season."
OBI is the local, nonprofit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.
OBI is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
