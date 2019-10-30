The Oklahoma Blood Institute has scheduled blood drives in the Tahlequah area for November.
The dates and locations are as follows: Friday, Nov. 1, noon to 5 p.m., Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Conference Room; Nov. 1, 9-11 a.m., Bloodmobile at Cherokee Nation Businesses; Nov. 1, 1-3 p.m., Bloodmobile at Tahlequah Lumber; Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sequoyah High School Rec Room; Wednesday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Indian Capital Technology Center Seminar Center; Monday, Nov. 18, 1-5 p.m. Cookson Community Fellowship Hall; and Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8 a.m. to noon, Go Ye Village Grand Hall.
