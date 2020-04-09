The Oklahoma Blood Institute is collecting convalescent plasma donated by recovered COVID-19 victims as part of an experimental initiative to treat seriously ill patients.
Donors must have tested positive for COVID-19, be symptom-free for 14 days prior to giving plasma, and currently test negative for the virus. Female donors must have no history of pregnancy or signs of human leukocyte antigen (HLA tissue typing).
"In this time of need, we must all unite to fight against this pandemic," said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI. "At Oklahoma Blood Institute, we're proud to continue our role as a leading provider of public health services and cutting-edge care for our state's patients."
For more information, visit www.obi.org.
