Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a blood drive with Tahlequah High School JROTC on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in the THS Performing Arts Center.
Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition, “Save the Humans” T-shirt featuring an alien, while supplies last.
Donors will also get one free admission to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
“This is an out of this world way for us to say, ‘thank you’ to our donors in an extra(terrestrial) way. We truly appreciate those who take the time out of their day to help others ‘live long and prosper,’” said John Armitage, M.D., president, and CEO of OBI. “But the reality here on earth is that blood cannot be manufactured in a lab—it can only be given by our generous volunteer donors. Patients in local hospitals rely on blood transfusions throughout the year to fight cancer, blood disorders, other illnesses, and injuries.”
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.
OBI is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, including nine centers throughout Oklahoma. OBI provides more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances.
Appointments to give blood are not required, but can be made by calling OBI at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives. Donors, who are 16 year old, must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; and individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID is required to donate.
