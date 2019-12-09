The Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold blood drives in the area throughout December.
The schedule is as follows: Dec. 10, 9:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Cherokee W.W. Hastings Support Services Conference Room, near Urgent Care; Dec. 12, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Keys High School Gym; Dec. 19, noon to 5 p.m., bloodmobile, Armstrong Bank; Dec. 19 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cherokee Nation Tsa La Gi Community Room; Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Northeastern Health System Main Hospital Breezeway; and Dec. 26, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Northeastern Health System Main Hospital Breezeway.
