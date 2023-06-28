Our Blood Institute will be hosting the Cherokee County Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive on Tuesday, July 11 from noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, July 12 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Tahlequah.
Every donor will receive a choice of a first responder T-shirt or Life is Better T-shirt, as well as, a choice of a ticket to Frontier City, Hurricane Harbor, or Science Museum Oklahoma.
“Each and every single day Oklahoma’s first responders see the need for life-saving blood donations,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “We are incredibly thankful for our local first responders who continue to keep us safe, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is readily available in emergency situations.”
When the blood supply is low, choices might have to be made, which is why this blood drive is important to ensure the blood supply is restored to normal levels.
OBI is the sole provider of blood products for Cherokee County, which includes Northeastern Health System, Cherokee Nation Health System, and all transfusion facilities.
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood at this blood drive.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
Donors who are 16 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18 plus year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID is required to donate.
