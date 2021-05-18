The Oklahoma Blood Institute has announced three upcoming blood drives in Cherokee County.
On Friday, May 21, a drive will be held at Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Outpatient Clinic. A bloodmobile will be there from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
On Thursday, May 27, the bloodmobile will be at the eastside location of BancFirst in Tahlequah from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, May 28, will see the bloodmobile move to the downtown location of BancFirst, where it will also take donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, June 8, Tahlequah's First United Methodist Church will hold a blood drive in the Activities Center Gymnasium from 1 to 5:30 p.m.
