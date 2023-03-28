Our Blood Institute will hold a blood drive with Cherokee County schools on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Tahlequah.
Blood donors will receive a free, “Happy to Be a Blood Donor” T-shirt featuring a smiley face, while supplies last and one free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.
One lucky donor will win a $100 VISA gift card, plus the first place school will win $300 and the second place school will win $200 in school supplies, all of courtesy of BancFirst Tahlequah.
"What better way to spread a smile than by saving someone’s life through your blood donation," said Jan Laub, executive director Tulsa. "Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system, so we're extremely thankful for partners like the OKC Zoo and Zoo Botanical Garden for their partnership in helping ensure we continue to have a healthy blood supply for patients in need."
Donors, who are 16-year-olds, must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; and individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required to donate.
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.
OBI is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, including nine centers throughout Oklahoma. OBI provides more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances, including all of Cherokee County.
Appointments to give blood are not required, but can be made by calling OBI at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives.
