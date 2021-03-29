The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs recently issued a statement regarding collaborative efforts by OBNDD and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to investigate THC edibles that caused hospitalizations. OMMA would like to remind all patients about medication safety.
“The safety of our patients and our community is always the top priority of this agency,” said Dr. Kelly Williams, director of the OMMA. “My team is working exceptionally hard and partnering with OBNDD to address this issue and evaluate the products for sale at our licensed dispensaries. We also recognize that patient and public safety efforts must continue once patients bring their medication home.”
All medications, including medical marijuana products, should be stored safely out of reach of children and pets. When a medical marijuana product looks like or is packaged in a manner similar to products that do not contain THC, including edible medical marijuana products, additional steps may be necessary to prevent accidental ingestion; the use of a medication lockbox is recommended.
Medical marijuana purchased in Oklahoma should meet all Oklahoma packaging and labeling requirements (63 O.S. § 427.1 et seq., and OAC 310:681), including opaque, child resistant packaging. Dispensaries are required to have the Certificate of Analysis, the laboratory-issued document indicating the results of required safety and potency testing, on-site for each batch or product and available for review by patients. OMMA encourages patients to request and review this information to ensure that any product they may purchase has been properly tested.
Dispensaries are required to refuse to accept any products that do not meet all packaging and labeling requirements (OAC 310:681-7-1(b)). OMMA has been increasing its compliance inspections and working alongside OBNDD to take action on all non-compliant products for sale at dispensaries.
Those who are aware of improperly packed or labeled products should notify OMMA by submitting the information, including business name and address, product type and description, and photos if available, to the OMMA compliance team at OMMACompliance@ok.gov.
