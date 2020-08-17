OKLAHOMA CITY – Twenty-nine health research projects proposed by Oklahoma scientists received funding support totaling $1.248 million for FY 2020 from the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology after they were approved Tuesday by the agency’s governing board.
The Oklahoma Science and Technology Research and Development (OSTRaD) Board approved Oklahoma Health Research Program proposals ranging from ways to prevent Type 2 diabetes, eye disease, reducing mortality in older trauma patients and exploring strategies to reduce the rate of suicide, and other significant health issues.
The reseach supported includes "Improving Chemotherapy by Potentiation of Necroptosis in AML" by Michael J. Morgan of Northeastern State University. In addition, the OCAST board approved $225,000 in FY 2020 funding support for three Oklahoma Health Research Postdoctoral Fellowship applications.
The approved Oklahoma Health Research proposals were funded for the first of a three-year lifespan for most of the projects. Postdoctoral Fellowship were funded for the first year for two year projects. Funding support ranged from $20,000 to $45,000 annually for each project.
The 29 funded Oklahoma Health Research Program proposals were among 87 approved from 130 applications. The three funded Postdoctoral Fellowship proposals were among seven approved from 13 applications.
OCAST is a legislatively funded state agency with a mission to expand and diversify Oklahoma’s economy by supporting research and development of new projects, processes and industries. The number of projects and amount of awards it supports are dependent on annual legislative appropriations.
The number of applications for the FY 2020 Health Research Program awards was slightly more than the 127 proposals received annually over its 34-year lifespan. The award rate of 22 percent of proposed projects was slightly below the average of 23 percent since the program began in 1987.
OCAST funding helps Oklahoma life science researchers gather data that often attract much larger federal grants, which result in groundbreaking research. OCAST is the central organization of what has become known nationally as the Oklahoma Innovation Model, which supports research and development, inventors, entrepreneurs and new ventures across the state.
Each OCAST program was created with a goal of supporting science and technology research and development by facilitating collaboration between state government, universities, startup companies and established large-scare firms to develop an entrepreneurial environment that supports technology-based economic development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.