OCC members visit pesticide-free lawn, garden

Members of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission visit Mayor Sue Catron for an afternoon tour of her pesticide-free lawn and garden.

From left are: JD Hudgens of the Cherokee Co. Conservation District, Mayor Sue Catron, Cherokee Co. Conservation District Board member Jerry Latty, Cheryl Cheadle with the OK Conservation Commission, and Kevin Mink, founder of the Yard by Yard Community Resiliency Project, which focuses on environmentally friendly, sustainable efforts to protect wildlife ecosystems in cities across Oklahoma.