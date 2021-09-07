OCC members visit pesticide-free lawn, garden

Members of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission visited Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron for an afternoon tour of her pesticide-free lawn and garden. From left are: J.D. Hudgens of the Cherokee Co. Conservation District; Catron; Cherokee County Conservation District Board member Jerry Latty; Cheryl Cheadle with the OCC; and Kevin Mink, founder of the Yard by Yard Community Resiliency Project, which focuses on environmentally friendly, sustainable efforts to protect wildlife ecosystems in cities across Oklahoma.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.