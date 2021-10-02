Leaders from the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth and Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy are coming to the Foundry on Shawnee on Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m. to address community leaders. Information gathered on a state-wide tour may be included in the Oklahoma State Plan for Services to Children and Youth.
Anette Wisk Jacobi, executive director of OCCY and Ginarie Harrington, OCCY commissioner, and Joe Dorman, OICA CEO will host a roundtable discussion that will address the Oklahoma State Plan for Services to Children and Youth.
