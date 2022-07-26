Cherokee County residents got into the swim of crafts by creating ocean resin trays at the library last week.
Tahlequah Public Library Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe said the trays can be used to store small items, such as jewelry or keys. The sea-inspired theme comes from the library’s Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Lowe said the difference in this craft aside from the ones they’ve done in the past is that some people prefer to have a guide rather than venture out on their own.
“I think this is one of those things people are afraid to try to do because it’s a little unpredictable. It’s popular right now, so I think everybody wants to try it, but I think people are just afraid to go out there and do it themselves,” said Lowe.
The 14-person group employed resin, mica powder, sand, shells, and wooden boards to make the trays. By using $50 worth of material, the average person could create 20 finished projects with the activity, Lowe said.
Tahlequah resident and event attendee Mary Hefley said the resin tray class is the third craft program she has attended this year. She said the classes offer her a place to relax and meet people in the community. The resin trays allow others to take their own artistic liberties with creativity, rather than making the same product as everybody else, she said.
Elise Williams attended the class with Hefley and her neighbor, Diane Gideon. Williams started going to the library and getting familiar with the system because of the adult craft classes.
“I come with friends, but we always meet people, and I think the more people you interact with, the more community you can get involved with, the better it is for the town as a whole,” said Williams.
She likes that the library offers something where an activity’s supplies are provided and the activity has already been proved to work.
“I like that it’s an idea I don’t have to think about. I know someone has tested it for me and the supplies are there. I am not an artist, so it’s nice to have an organized time to be creative and try something new,” said Williams.
Lowe said although she provides everyone with the same materials and instructions, none of the tray designs will come out the same. She said this helps people to not only feel accomplished, but also to believe in themselves.
The resin tray class was the first adult craft event Maury Rini has participated in at the library. Rini said she believes the lack of perfection and unpredictability in the activity helps individuals to gain more confidence.
“I think some people have this thing about not being confident enough, so with it letting you be creative in your own way, it lets you be confident in your final results,” said Rini.
Rini believes having small groups in the community get together keep that small-town feel alive.
“Knowing what’s going on in the community, and the people in the community, keeps us all interacting with each other, instead of building up to a bigger city feel, where you don’t know each other or what’s going on,” said Rini.
The Tahlequah Public Library’s summer adult reading program’s craft events will conclude at the end of July. For more information on other events at the Tahlequah Public Library go to https://easternoklahoma.evanced.info/signup/list?df=list.
