OCHE hosts cultural enrichment workshop

Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall members made patriotic wreaths. Present were, first row from left: Mildred Davis, Yvonne Moss, Pat Martinez, Pat Smith and Fran Ridenhour. Middle row: Robin Sisco, Yevonne Loftin and Sharon Gifford. Back row: Emmy Foreman, Teresa Fleming, Kileigh Smith, Angie Nichols, Donna Brown, Eyvone York, Milee Hubbard and Joyce Moss. Not pictured: Tara Ellison.

The Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club hosted their local Cultural Enrichment workshop at the Lost City Community Building.

Pam Bakke with Cherokee Nation Community Services taught the 17 attendees how to make a patriotic wreath using a grapevine wreath. All supplies where provided at no cost. Club members provided refreshments.

OHCE meetings and activities are open to the public. To become a member, contact Fran Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 for more information.

