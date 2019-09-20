OCHE hosts cultural enrichment workshop

The Oklahoma Home and Community Education Woodall Club hosted their local Cultural Enrichment workshop at the Lost City Community Building.
Pam Bakke with Cherokee Nation Community Services taught the 17 attendees how to make a patriotic wreath using a grapevine wreath. All supplies where provided at no cost. Club members provided refreshments.
OHCE meetings and activities are open to the public. To become a member, contact Fran Ridenhour at 918-207-8312 for more information.
