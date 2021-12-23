From staff reports
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for October was the same as it was the previous month, and significantly lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County had a jobless rate of 2.2 percent and reported a labor force of 20,433 in October, marking an increase of 167 in the workforce from the previous month.
The number of people who were claiming unemployment was 441, while the number cited for September was 455.
Employment for October in Cherokee County sat at 19,992 - an increase of 181 workers from September, when a 2.2 percent jobless rate was reported.
The October jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 2 percent in Adair County; 1.8 percent in Delaware County; 2 percent in Mayes County; 2.3 percent in Muskogee County; 2.3 percent in Sequoyah County; and 2 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the state in October, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate, at 4 percent. McIntosh County was listed with the second-highest jobless rate of 3.3 percent. Pittsburg County had the third-highest, with 3.1 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of .8 percent.
