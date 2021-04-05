The Oklahoma Department of Commerce recently launched its Economic Development Project Portal in order to provide Oklahoma communities with increased access to requests for proposals for economic development project opportunities.
This effort is a result of a new comprehensive program undertaken by Commerce that focuses on community-level economic development training to improve Oklahoma's competitiveness and ability to respond to RFPs. These efforts aim to increase the state's inventory of project-ready sites; to accelerate private-sector investment in industrial and commercial projects; and to support the conversion of abandoned sites and obsolete facilities into actively-used, tax-generating properties.
"The site selection process is constantly evolving," said Brent Kisling, Commerce executive director. "By having this portal available to Oklahoma communities, they can get the information they need to respond fully and promptly to a request. We want to make sure all Oklahoma communities have the opportunity to bring more jobs and investment to their area. This portal helps us level the playing field and bring increased opportunity to everyone."
The portal streamlines the process for communities to respond to inquiries and adds transparency to economic development in Oklahoma - allowing every rural and urban economic development organization to receive notice of all RFPs.
"This standardized process will allow more communities to compete for projects," said Jennifer Springer, Commerce director of business development. "It encourages communities to do their due diligence on available sites and properties in their communities so they can know what assets they have available and work to make improvements where needed. It also opens the door for increased dialogue with our communities so we can share resources available that will help them be more project-ready."
Local economic development organizations and municipalities are eligible to request access to the portal. For more information, contact Vicki Angell by phone at 405-615-7945 or by email at vicki.angell@okcommerce.gov.
