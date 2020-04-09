While it wasn't the London Bridge, a bridge did come falling down in Cherokee County Tuesday, April 7.
It was the Eldon Bridge over Barren Fork Creek that came down, as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and contractors were on hand to demolish the longstanding structure that serviced drivers on State Highway 51.
Having been in place for decades, it was more than just a bridge for many locals.
ODOT has had the bridge scheduled for replacement since about 2006. It wasn't until around 2015 when it was reported in the Daily Press that state officials planned to dump around $17 million worth of roadwork into S.H. 51, with the first project to be the replacement.
A few years later, the construction of the new bridge began, with longtime local residents like Mary Jane Howard there to witness its transformation.
Not only has Howard watched the construction of the new bridge, she was there when the old one was built in 1946.
"I fed the crew that rebuilt this bridge back in the '40s," said Howard. "I had a little restaurant at the top of that long hill called the Red Apple."
Local residents appeared overcome with nostalgia on social media, as the news of the old bridge's demise circulated quickly online. The spot was a well-known swimming hole for those who remember spending their summers in the cool waters of Barren Fork Creek.
Howard still lives right next to the creek bank over which the Eldon Bridge connected.
"My three boys and I moved here from California, and they were raised here," she said. "They used to jump from the bridge into the creek and swim and grapevine swings. So there's a lot of memories there, but they can't take the memories away."
After speaking with some of the workers, Howard was able to snare a piece of the disabled bridge after it was destroyed. She, her family members, and others in the community were on hand to watch as the little piece of history fell Tuesday afternoon. The blast of the explosives could be heard from miles away, and for many folks it was a bittersweet sound.
And although she likes the newly built bridge, for Howard, it was a bittersweet sight.
"It's bittersweet to see it come down," she said. "I just thank the Lord I've lived long enough to see all of this. It's been very exciting, really. I can sit and watch a big piece of equipment work all day. They amaze me."
