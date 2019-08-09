STILWELL – Oklahoma Department of Transportation will host an open house meeting Thursday, Aug. 29, 5-7 p.m., in the Stilwell Public Library, 5 N. Sixth St.
The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the alternatives being considered for the proposed improvement of State Highway 100, and to obtain input.
ODOT, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, is evaluating the need for improvements to S.H. 100 from 3.5 miles northeast of the Cherokee County line and extending east five miles in Adair County.
This segment of S.H. 100 is a two-lane, open section, major collector facility with 12-foot-wide driving lanes and no shoulders. The bridge over Smith Hollow Creek is a 45-foot-long reinforced concrete box. Current traffic volumes are estimated at 3,500 vehicles per day and are projected to increase to 5,000 VPD by 2038.
This portion of S.H. 100 has substandard curves, limited sight distances, deteriorating pavement, and no shoulders. Due to safety concerns, ODOT proposes to upgrade the substandard curves, reconfigure driveways and entrances, improve driving surfaces, add shoulders and widen the bridge over Smith Hollow Creek. The purpose of the proposed improvements is to correct roadway deficiencies, enhance safety, and efficiently accommodate traffic.
Attendees can participate in a public survey after the open house.
Comments on the proposals need to be received by the end of business on Sept. 12. Send comments to environment@odot.org; ODOT Environmental Programs Division, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, 200 N.E. 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73105-3204; or contact
Project contacts are Tim Vermillion, ODOT NEPA project manager, Division 1, 405-521-2676 and environment@odot.org; and Geoff Canty, CC Environmental, 405-761-1225 and geoff@ccenviro.net.
