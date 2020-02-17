ODOT presents SH-82 widening proposal

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation held an open house meeting with Cookson community members Feb. 13 to talk about a proposed project that would widen the road on state Highway 82 from Cookson for four miles to state Highway 100 by 12 feet. This would offer commuters two six-foot shoulders.
The open house, which took place at the Cookson United Methodist Church, was to inform the public of the proposed improvements and answer questions regarding the construction activities, sequencing, and scheduling. They also sought feedback from Cookson community members.
According to ODOT representatives, the current segment of road poses safety risks. It is a two-lane roadway with narrow shoulders, deteriorating pavement, and limited sight distances. ODOT, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, has proposed the project in order to correct the roadway deficiencies.
Brian Linman, the project manager over ODOT Division One, said that the project is an 8-year work plan, and that it would cost taxpayers $5.4 million, which will come from both state and federal funds.
"We wanted to hold this meeting to hear community voices. We want to ask what other factors are important to this community," he said.
Because the state plans to widen the road, it will need to purchase land. Linman indicated that the state will not use eminent domain, and that they have cooperation with sellers.
Jamie Malmstrom is the division construction engineer over ODOT Division 1, and he said that safety is at the heart of the improvement.
"We're going to stay on the existing road and don't plan to create any new roads," he said. "The new shoulder will provide an area for drivers to pull off in the case of an emergency."
He said that they plan to install retaining walls in order to reduce the amount of property to be purchased. In addition to expanding the road, ODOT plans to also overlay the existing road with new asphalt.
Jeff Canty, an environmental consultant to ODOT, said the project needs to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act.
"We must evaluate the human and natural environment. We look at bird crossings, mammals, and human and cultural resources," he said. "We have to ask questions, such as: Will the road displace cultural sites such as churches, schools, Indian burial grounds, or cemeteries?"
Canty explained they will also ensure that the construction will not risk the release of hazardous waste materials. Because the road circumnavigates Lake Tenkiller, ODOT will especially consider the project's repercussions on the region's wetlands.
The project also looks at other human considerations, such as the potential for relocation. Canty affirmed that this project won't relocate anyone.
"The problem is that this current road has bad intersections, poor line of sight. Even a windy road can cause an accident. We will improve safety by creating a clear zone," he said.
Victor and Denise Kostka are from Sallisaw but have connections to the community. They came to the event because they were curious about the project. Denise indicated that the road is important because it connects the community with Tahlequah, which is where most of its residents do their shopping.
Victor added that, in the end, the construction of a safe road is more important than the cost.
"We don't just take care of safety, but we worry about environment, cultural sites, tribes. We have to make sure all of our boxes are checked before building," said Linman.
