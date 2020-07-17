ODOT seeks public input on proposed highway roundabout, improvements

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual meeting that provides updates of the proposed improvement project slated for the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82 in Tahlequah.
According to ODOT, traffic experiences congestion and delay currently at the existing traffic signal.
"This is expected to worsen and become significant by 2040. There have been 25 documented collisions at the intersection since 2013. Seventy-two percent of these were rear-end collisions, which could suggest congestion is a contributing factor," said Environmental Programs Division Engineer Siv Sundaram.
ODOT is proposing construction of a three-legged roundabout at the U.S. 62 and S.H. 82 intersection.
"Roundabouts are a common intersection type that have been shown to reduce traffic delays and improve safety," the online pamphlet states.
The idea is westbound traffic on U.S. 62 will have the option to proceed without entering the roundabout. However, all other traffic will be directed to follow the roundabout.
ODOT states in the online materials that improvements will take place within existing ODOT right-of-way and no private properties will be affected.
The center of the roundabout will include space for potential enhancements by the city of Tahlequah and Cherokee Nation. Examples include landscaping, signage, or public art, to which community input is encouraged.
During construction, the intersection would be closed to turning traffic, but two temporary detours would be used. One lane in each direction would be open, using the westbound lanes, and a temporary signal would be used at the southeast detour.
The project also includes a pavement overlay on U.S. 62 from the intersection north approximately 1.2 miles, to a point north of Willis Road. This overlay will connect with the one recently completed on U.S. 62 to the north of this project. ODOT states that the roadway will not be widened, but the surface of the highway will be improved.
Currently, construction of the project is scheduled to begin in 2023. ODOT anticipates construction to last approximately six months, but the project may be advanced based on need and if funding is available.
Results of the environmental studies conducted for the project are also available to view in the virtual meeting materials, according to Sundaram.
Get involved
To view and comment on the proposal, visit www.odot.org/US62-SH82 now through July 31. Those with questions about the project can email environment@odot.org, or call 405-325‐3269 and leave a detailed message.
