Engineers with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say a number of area road projects are on the blueprint for the future.
Jonathan Arps, District 1 maintenance engineer for ODOT, said resurfacing work on State Highway 10 is substantially completed.
“The pavement that was out there was kind of at the end of its surface life,” Arps said.
Another resurfacing project that could take four months to complete is slated for a portion on the Bertha Parker Bypass.
"A couple of years ago, we did the southeast portion of [the Bertha Parker Bypass] and we’ve got a resurfacing project in 2022 where we’re going to do the southwest, where State Highway 51 comes in and from the junction with the spur on the west side of town,” said Arps.
Beginning next Monday, Nov. 8, maintenance work will be done on S.H. 82, close to the Gideon area.
“Our experience is that S.H. 82 carries more traffic than you would think. I would say next week, drivers should expect some delays in the area and plan accordingly,” said Arps.
ODOT District 1 Engineer Chris Wallace said two upcoming projects are planned for S.H. 10. A cable barrier installation set for 2023 is expected to take four months to complete.
“That is going to start in the Hanging Rock area and go north to essentially the Delaware County line. We did the area to the south of there several years ago when we had cable barriers on those sections of the highway,” said Wallace.
Construction to repair and rebuild a shoulder and part of the roadway where the Illinois River has caused damage is scheduled for 2024.
“Through years and years, it has been eating away at the highway. We are looking to do an essentially bank protection-type project where we’re going to go in and put in a wall that will absorb the energy of the river and be able to get the shoulder put back on that road way,” said Wallace.
Plans have been wrapped up for the much-anticipated roundabouts for the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and S.H. 82 in Tahlequah.
“The main thing we’re working on right now is that’s a probably about a three-month-long construction project, and I’m not going to lie: As soon we start it – just the process of building that with shifting around traffic – it’s going to be a rough three months driving through there,” said Wallace.
ODOT, the city of Tahlequah and Cherokee Nation are trying to get that work started in late autumn and early winter of 2022.
“That way we have the least impact to all of the summer lake traffic that area sees,” said Wallace.
A second meeting is planned for right before construction begins, and Wallace said it will be more of an educational presentation of the roundabout and how it works.
“It’s going to be a true circle, but I call it a half roundabout because the westbound traffic – leaving Tahlequah and headed toward Fort Gibson – you will not go through the roundabout. You’ll stay in those two westbound lanes and there won’t be a signal anymore, so you’ll just sail straight through,” said Wallace.
The center of the roundabout will include space for potential enhancements by the city of Tahlequah and tribe. Examples include landscaping, signage, or public art, to which community input is encouraged.
During construction, the intersection would be closed to turning traffic, but two temporary detours would be used. One lane in each direction would be open, using the westbound lanes, and a temporary signal would be placed at the southeast detour.
The project also includes a pavement overlay on U.S. 62 from the intersection north approximately 1.2 miles, to a point north of Willis Road. ODOT said the roadway will not be widened, but the surface of the highway will be improved.
“The primary reason we’re looking at this is as a congestion issue. In particularly, there’s some rush hours there in the mornings and in the afternoon, where you have to sit through two or three cycles of that [traffic light] to get through it,” said Wallace.
Another project ODOT engineers are working on involves U.S. 62 into Briggs. Wallace said construction on that would be just east of S.H. 62/10 junction where the roadway narrows to two lanes.
“It has shoulders and then the shoulders stop, and we’ll be picking up where the shoulders stop, and going all the way to the blue water tower west of Eldon Hill,” said Wallace.
Shoulders will be added and on sections of the roadway where there are homes and businesses, a three-lane will be added – a center turn lane.
“We’ll put it out to bid mid-2022 so I would say we would probably start construction late 2022,” he said.
