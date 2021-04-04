OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation invites Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms, contractors, municipalities and members of the public to a free, one-day virtual conference on April 23 themed "Building Together." The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The conference will provide opportunities to network, hear updates from federal, state and local speakers, and to learn the latest information about conducting business. Business owners interested in attending can view information and enroll about DBE firms and review qualifications to be a certified DBE firm by visiting www.odot.org and clicking Civil Rights under the Business Center tab.
A business can qualify as a DBE if it is at least 51 percent owned and managed by individuals who are socially or economically disadvantaged.
This year's conference focuses on connecting firms to each other and to the resources available to them through the DBE program. After experiencing challenges in the past year that made networking difficult for many, this gathering will facilitate rebuilding long-time connections and creating new ones.
During the conference, participants will also hear updates from speakers with the Federal Highway Administration and the Association of General Contractors, as well as Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz, ODOT Deputy Director Dawn Sullivan, and keynote motivational speaker Jeff Havens.
Attendees must register by 5 p.m. April 21 at https://oklahoma.gov/odot/business-center/civil-rights/civil-rights-training-sessions-and-events.html.
The virtual meeting environment will stay as close to the in-person conference format as possible. There will be ODOT staff available to businesses to assist with technical challenges should they arise on the day of the event.
For questions about the event or ODOT's DBE program, call ODOT Civil Rights Division at 405-521-3186.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.