OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs is celebrating the 77th anniversary of the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, better known as the GI Bill of Rights, signed into law on June 22, 1944, by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
The GI Bill affords active-duty military, veterans, spouses and dependents benefits to be used towards education and training at colleges, vocational schools, on-the-job training programs, apprenticeships, certification testing and more. The bill also includes special programs such as STEM scholarships, Veterans Technology Education Courses, a pilot program offering training for high-tech careers to veterans, and the Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program, which offers training to veterans unemployed due to COVID-19.
The State Approving Agency, a division of ODVA, provides approval, oversight and training to educational institutions and employers participating in GI Bill benefits.
"The GI Bill is a valuable resource to veterans and their families," said Dr. Brint Montgomery, SAA administrator. "Through the bill, veterans have access to a plethora of benefits including scholarships, monthly stipend pay, assistance with tuition, books and other fees, as well as tutoring, work-study programs, retraining assistance programs and certifications and licensure."
For more information on how to apply for benefits offered by the GI Bill, visit https://oklahoma.gov/veterans/education/state-approving-agency.
The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs provides resources and services to military veterans residing in the state of Oklahoma including assistance with state and federal veterans' benefits, disability claims, burial and survivor benefits, healthcare, employment, education, suicide prevention, entrepreneurship and veteran-owned businesses, women veteran services and veterans in agriculture. ODVA also operates seven long-term care facilities throughout Oklahoma for veterans. To learn more, visit www.odva.ok.gov.
