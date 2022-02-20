OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, OKVetWorks Program, and Tyler Media are teaming up to promote Oklahoma veteran-owned businesses from May to November.
Among those will be Cherokee County businesses.
Tyler Media is set to produce 1,200 radio commercials in total for veteran-owned businesses in the Oklahoma City metro-area. Tyler Media will feature the veteran-owned businesses on their billboards, websites, and social media pages.
Tyler Media is offering this service at no cost, and 15 local veteran-owned businesses will be selected to participate in the coming weeks for the May event.
Tyler media owns eight English-speaking and two Spanish-speaking radio stations, as well as numerous digital billboards that will feature one veteran-owned business each day for 15 days. The commercials will run from Monday through Friday from May 9-27, and again in November during Veteran-Owned Business Week.
The radio commercials will run for 30 seconds and be played 15 times on the designated day on each of the eight radio stations. Veteran-owned businesses can use the station's recording studio to produce their own commercials, or Tyler media will produce it for them with information provided by the businesses.
"Veteran owned businesses are thriving in Oklahoma and I am so excited to bring more awareness to veteran owned business opportunities within the state," said Daron Hoggatt, OKVetWorks program administrator.
Tyler Media will also provide several public service announcements to promote ODVA-OKVetWorks programs that assist veteran entrepreneurs throughout the state.
"This is yet another amazing example of Oklahomans stepping up to support veterans. We salute Tyler Media for their specific support of veteran owned businesses in Oklahoma," said Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive director.
To nominate a veteran-owned business, contact Hoggat at Daron.Hoggatt@odva.ok.gov or visit Oklahoma.com/veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.