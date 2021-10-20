OEA battles teacher shortage, anti-mask law

Oklahoma Education Association dignitaries have been traveling throughout the state to speak with local schools about issues facing students, teachers and faculty, and they passed through Tahlequah Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The OEA recently conducted a survey on schools and the COVID-19 pandemic. Katherine Bishop, OEA president, said the Delta variant has had a big impact on schools and community health, after officials had high hopes that things would be back to “semi-normal.”
“None of this we could have predicted,” Bishop said. “We have a variant that was surging, we have students who are in classrooms that don’t have a prevention layer – the vaccine – and are trying to still continue to survive in a pandemic. Now on top of that, we have a teacher shortage, a substitute shortage, and more recently, we had a food shortage.”
According to the online survey for members of the OEA, 67 percent of participants said their school district does not require mask use for everyone when inside buildings. The majority of the respondents said students, staff, parents and visitors either sometimes wear their masks correctly, or rarely to never wear them correctly. And more than half of the results showed students and staff are not required to quarantine after coming in contact with someone who had a positive COVID-19 test.
Bishop said schools with more options to safeguard from the virus are better able to continue with face-to-face education.
“It’s about listening to our experts, and it’s about protecting everybody,” she said. “We have to do this together. We watched schools that were totally virtual last year and they were able to come back face-to-face, because they did those things and because we were able to lower the infection rate.”
One reason schools may be lacking in precautions is the fact that the Legislature passed a bill this year to prevent local school boards from implementing mask mandates. A group of parents and the Oklahoma State Medical Association filed a lawsuit against the state in an attempt to retain local control. The OEA’s board of directors passed a resolution in support of the lawsuit.
While a temporary injunction has been place on the legislation nixing mandates, Bishop said board members were previously able to coordinate with health professionals and county health departments to implement COVID protocols.
“Now their hands are tied,” she said. “School board members are not partisan, our kids are not partisan, and they’ve been put in this political arena that has become so divisive for everybody. Half of our students aren’t even eligible to be vaccinated yet. There’s still that risk factor. We’ve lost the essence of the good of the whole, of coming together – what Oklahomans are known for.”
As for the shortage of teachers in the classroom, it’s forced educators to use their preparation time to cover classes without a substitute. In other situations, classes without a substitute have had to be split into others. Bishop said the state needs to do a better job at promoting teaching as a career, and also improve teacher pay.
“This is a noble profession to go into,” she said. “But many times, the pay is probably the biggest roadblock. For many of our students, whether they want to get into the education field or not, they have be able to pay off their loans. Our state minimum salary schedule is what we need to continue to progress on. Over half of our districts pay on the state minimum salary schedule, so if we don’t raise that, we’re not going to attract and we’re not going to retain.”
