OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reports an increase in initial and continued unemployment claims, with the continued claims four-week moving average increasing for the first week in more than 40 weeks.
OESC continues to prioritize helping Oklahomans find employment, with planning underway for seven career fairs in May.
“Last week, we saw a significant increase in initial unemployment claims, which is largely due to a number of claimants re-filing for unemployment after their benefit year expired,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “As we continue our focus on providing unemployment benefits to those in need, we are also placing priority on helping claimants find employment. We have scheduled seven career fairs across the state in May and will also host an online career fair during the month.”
Employers can register to participate in the career fairs at http://regpack.com/reg/OESC, and those looking for jobs can register at http://regpack.com/reg/oesc21.
After being on unemployment benefits for 52 weeks, claimants are required to refile for their benefits. Claimants that first filed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic are in the process of refiling, which is a requirement from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Due to a reporting discrepancy, the numbers that the U.S. DOL reported may not be consistent with the number OESC reported. However, OESC has provided updated information to the U.S. DOL so they can update their data.
For the week ending April 10, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 17,997, an increase of 4,145 from the previous week's revised level of 13,852. Initial claims’ four-week moving average was 11,956, an increase of 2,771 from the previous week's revised average of 9,185. The advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 25,593, an increase of 1,367 from the previous week’s revised level of 24,226. Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 24,639, an increase of 732 from the previous week's revised average of 23,907.
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims during the same period was 576,000, a decrease of 193,000 from the previous week's revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor reports. The four-week moving average was 683,000, a decrease of 47,250 from the previous week. For the week ending April 3, U.S. DOL reports the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.7%, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
The national weekly seasonally adjusted initial claims report is one of 10 components in the Composite Index of Leading Economic Indicators. To smooth out the volatility in the weekly initial claims data, a four-week moving average is used to assess trends.
Individuals seeking unemployment benefits should go to https://ui.ok.gov and create an account with the Get Started button to connect their Social Security number and pull all unemployment information into one location.
Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could potentially lead to disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits. Employers may report this activity by emailing returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us, calling 405-962-7524, or mailing OESC at P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK, 73152-2006.
If a claimant returns to work full time, they should keep their unemployment claim open with OESC and not certify a weekly claim. If they return part-time, a claimant may continue to certify their weekly claim and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit. Eligibility for continued benefits is determined on the circumstances of each individual claimant.
OESC is a resource for people looking to re-enter the job market by connecting Oklahomans with available employment through https://okjobmatch.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.