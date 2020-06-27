OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has recently launched a new website, oesc.ok.gov, designed to enhance user information and experience.
“We know how people interact with technology is a big factor in people’s overall experience with an organization, so we want to ensure people who visit our site find the information and help they need while having a good user experience,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We’re excited to launch our new online presence to better serve Oklahomans with more functionality and better engagement.”
With a focus on efficiency with a modern look and feel, job seekers, employers, and claimants can access resources, labor market information, and programs available to them. A new Message Center is up front with timely updates on closures, fraud, and other related topics specific to each landing page. In addition, the site offers agency information, news and announcements, and upcoming events and job fairs.
The new site will replace the ok.gov/oesc website. The ui.ok.gov site remains, where people go to file for unemployment benefits. The new site will link back to the ui.ok.gov site where claimants can file their claim, check the status of their claim, and get answers to frequently asked questions regarding unemployment, as well as use the virtual agent.
“Our focus has been trying to get helpful information in the hands of those that need it,” Zumwalt said. “It’s been an unprecedented time and we’re working constantly to keep up with demand. I think this new website will greatly help those new to the process find answers quickly or find location information for our regional job centers around the state.”
