OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will host two career fairs, with one in Tulsa at the Tulsa Expo Square – River Spirit Expo on June 23, and with one at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on June 25. With CARES Act funds authorized by Gov. Kevin Stitt to support the events, registration fees are waived for participating employers.
“As federal unemployment benefits near their end on June 27, the agency is hosting these career fairs in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to connect job seekers with opportunities to re-enter the workforce,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of OESC. “We know this past year has been a difficult one for so many Oklahomans and want to help them in their search for employment. OESC is dedicated to providing Oklahomans with the re-employment resources they need and we believe these career fairs will prove beneficial to job seekers and employers across our state.”
On May 17, the governor announced that Oklahoma will end federal unemployment benefits effective June 27, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). The governor also introduced a $1,200 Return-to-Work Incentive available to the first 20,000 claimants who filed for unemployment between May 2-15, 2021, and who work one full-time position of 32 hours or two part-time positions equaling 32 hours or more for six consecutive weeks.
In addition to the two in-person career fairs, OESC extended its virtual career fair option where both employers and attendees can connect through the end of June. The online portal allows employers to post open positions and schedule interviews with potential candidates.
“With federal unemployment benefits being phased out in the coming weeks, we want to make sure that we're providing Oklahomans with access to the right opportunities to rejoin the workforce," said Zumwalt. "We also are looking forward to helping a significant number of Oklahomans receive the Return-to-Work Incentive as they continue their re-employment journey.”
Registration is now open to employers across all industries located in Oklahoma. Employers may choose to attend events at one or more of the following locations as well as the virtual career fair: Tulsa Expo Square - River Spirit Expo, June 23; Oklahoma City Convention Center, June 25; or virtually, now-June 30.
The in-person career fairs will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans will have the opportunity to begin participating early – from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. – at each in-person event. Any claimant that attends a career fair does fulfill their work search requirement.
Pre-registration is not required, but the agency encourages Oklahomans to pre-register to attend the career fairs. Attendees can pre-register to attend the events at http://regpack.com/reg/oesc21.
OESC also encourages businesses to reserve their spots soon as capacity will be limited. Employers may register for one or more of the upcoming career fairs at http://regpack.com/reg/OESC.
