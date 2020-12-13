The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced that it will use remaining federal funding for unemployment aid through FEMA to create the Additional Lost Wages Assistance program to provide a one-time $400 payment to 120,000 claimants on top ofweekly benefits. The payments will be distributed Dec. 16-21.
"This has been a difficult year for Oklahomans, and we hope the distribution of these remaining federal funds will further help those in need," said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.
The ALWA program will have the same eligibility requirements as the Lost Wages Assistance program. For LWA and ALWA, claimants must have received $100 in benefits from any claim type and must certify that their employment status was affected by COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 6-12. These are not state funds and cannot be used for any other program or deposited into the UI Trust Fund.
