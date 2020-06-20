OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt has issued a statement discussing claim processing statewide.
"To ensure claimants are being served as effectively and efficiently as possible, we are asking individuals to schedule appointments at their local office to meet with an OESC representative. All statewide locations are open and ready to serve claimants as quickly and safely as possible," said Zumwalt.
Claimants should call their local office to make an appointment. The Tahlequah American Job Center, 1295 Skills Center Circle, , can be reached at 918-456-8846. More information, including locations, can be found at https://oklahomaworks.gov/about/oklahoma-works-centers.
To keep everyone safe, claimants are asked to wait in their car ahead of their in-person appointment at all of the locations. Virtual appointments continue to be available.
