OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority has developed discussion guides for families and educators around COVID-19.
The teacher and family discussion guides include clips from OETA’s Oklahoma News Report, identifies key terms, provides background information, and suggests discussion questions to facilitate conversation. The teacher guide also identifies activities and Oklahoma academic standards correlations. OETA’s teacher discussion guide is appropriate for grades 4-12. Links to the discussion guides can be found at OETA.tv/coronavirus.
“These resources are crucial for the continued wellbeing of Oklahoma’s children during this challenging time,” says Polly Anderson, executive director. “I encourage caretakers and educators to take full advantage of these discussion guides created by OETA’s education department. These guides and other PBS resources enable us to be the helpers that Fred Rogers spoke of when he encouraged children to, ‘Look for the helpers,’ in times of uncertainty.”
Additionally, OETA has compiled a list of local and national resources and information. Sources include Oklahoma News Report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PBS NewsHour, PBS KIDS and PBS LearningMedia. To access these resources and more, visit OETA.tv/coronavirus.
