OKLAHOMA CITY -- Well Beings and OETA will stream a live virtual panel discussion featuring local experts and youth titled Oklahoma in Crisis: Identifying and Preventing Teen Suicide on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m.
Understanding how to talk honestly and openly about suicide is a learnable skill. In this presentation, panelists break down commonly used mental health terms and methods to identify and prevent teen suicide. As teenagers return to school after the pandemic, it's more important than ever for parents, caretakers, and educators to recognize and support their mental health needs. Participants will see a collection of videos from the national Well Beings tour, hear from teenagers, and be a part of a discussion about terms, warning signs, resources, and tips on how to discuss suicide in an open and healthy way.
For information, visit https://wellbeings.org/events/oeta/.
