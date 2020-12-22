OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority has launched a new, free initiative in partnership with Smart Start Central Oklahoma and Bright by Text to provide developmental and educational resources to Oklahoma parents and caretakers.
Subscribers will be sent timely texts with activities, resources and advice for prenatal children through age 8. The service is available in English or Spanish. To sign up, text "SmartStartOETA" to 274448.
"Through our work in communities, we identified the opportunity to support new parents with resources from OETA, PBS KIDS, and community partners like Smart Start Central Oklahoma," said Curtis Calvin, OETA vice president of education and outreach. "This service is a great way for parents to stay up to date on the latest research-supported content for their kids - especially as we continue to face COVID-19. My hope is that every parent will give this a try. It's so easy; no app to download. It's all through text."
Bright By Text an organization that equips families with information to promote their child's healthy development through the early stages of life. To learn more, visit OETA.tv/brightbytext.
