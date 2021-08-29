OKLAHOMA CITY - OETA and Well Beings, the public media campaign to address critical health needs in America, announced that they are hosting a free virtual event and discussion on youth mental health.
The event, "Oklahoma in Crisis: Identifying and Preventing Teen Suicide," will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 4 p.m. with perspectives from local experts and young people. Visit WellBeings.org to stream the live event.
Tickets and/or registration is not required. Questions for the panelists can be left at Well Beings' or OETA's Facebook page.
As Oklahoma's teenagers return to school, it's more important than ever for parents, caretakers, and educators to recognize and support their mental health needs. Participants will see a collection of videos from the national Well Beings tour, hear from Oklahoma teenagers, and take part in a frank discussion about terms, warning signs, resources, and tips on how to discuss suicide in an open and healthy way.
Panelists include Julie Geddes, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse; Kirk Smalley, representing Stand for the Silent; and Paula Stratford, Director of Affiliate Relations with NAMI Oklahoma.
The event will be hosted by Ebony Skillenz who has worked in the field of mental health for the past 10 years. Skillenz specializes in child and family therapy and is the CEO and founder of Amayesing Skillz Counseling Services. Additionally, she operates Ebony Dawn Consulting Services, designed to assist and train therapists to reach their full potential in private practice. As a part of this event, Well Beings and OETA have pulled together a toolkit of local resources for youth who may have mental health concerns, which is available at WellBeings.org/oeta.
"If you have a teenager in your life, this discussion is for you," stated Polly Anderson, OETA executive director. "The physical and mental well-being of Oklahoma's youth is more important than ever as these children face extreme, ongoing challenges due to the pandemic. We want to ensure they're getting the support they need. A 2020 report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health states that Oklahoma had the 10th highest rate in the nation for youth suicide deaths from 2012-2016. It's time we talk openly and honestly about this crisis and work to prevent teen suicide."
The public, and particularly youth, are facing an increase in mental health concerns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, compounded by ongoing racial injustice and structural inequality.
On July 14, 2020, WETA Washington, D.C., the flagship public media station in the nation's capital, launched the national Well Beings campaign. The launch featured a virtual event with young people, experts, and notable personalities urging the country towards a more thoughtful conversation about mental health conditions.
Well Beings unveiled the Youth Mental Health Project, which features original broadcast and digital content, a national tour of impactful community events, social media campaigns, interactive storytelling on WellBeings.org, and information on mental health resources from project partners -- all emphasizing the mental health needs, lived experiences and voices of youth.
The public is able to share their stories via the We Are Well Beings Storywall which showcases the shared stories and experiences of mental health from people across the country. As part of Well Beings, the space offers hope, fosters understanding, builds community, and breaks down stigma, encouraging users to share videos, photographs, or short text stories about their experiences with mental health.
