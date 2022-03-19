OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance continues to prove stability and efficiency, as A.M. Best Rating Services Inc., a global credit rating service, upgraded OKFB's Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating as bbb+ (Good) from a "bbb" and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of a B++.
The outlook for the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from positive while the FSR outlook is stable. These ratings reflect OKFB's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
OKFB Insurance is the first U.S. company to get four full upgrades and two outlook changes in less than 10 years. The recent ratings prove OKFB's long-standing stability and continued progress in the industry. In 2021, the company was impacted by four storms that tempered overall earnings and resulted in its combined ratio being modestly above break-even for the first time in eight years.
"I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our company and the progress we have made in the past six years," said Gary Buckner, executive vice president and general manager of OKFB Insurance.
Past reports cited OKFB Insurance management's aggressive actions in risk management and exposure have resulted in consistent operating results.
