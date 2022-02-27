For the past two years, the importance of health and disease prevention have been leading topics of conversation. Many are reminded now more than ever to take precautions against contracting diseases, especially with this month being National Cancer Prevention Month.
"It's more important than ever to practice healthy habits and prepare for the unexpected," said Gary Buckner, executive vice president and general manager of Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance.
OKFB Insurance is sharing preventative ways and healthy behaviors that could help decrease the likelihood of a cancer diagnosis for National Cancer Prevention Month.
• Avoid use of tobacco products. Many types of cancer have been linked to the use of tobacco products such as lung, throat, mouth and more. The Stephenson Cancer Center reports Oklahoma as having the seventh-highest cancer mortality rate in the U.S. Individuals subject to secondhand smoke are also at risk for lung cancer. A way to protect oneself and loved ones from secondhand smoke is by reducing exposure. A few exposure-reducing practices are eating at smoke-free restaurants and avoiding public places that permit smoking indoors.
• Protect skin from UV rays. According to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, skin cancer is both the most common and most preventable type of cancer in the United States. Most cases of skin cancer are caused by exposure to the sun's ultraviolet radiation. The CDC recommends using an SPF of 30 or higher to help in protecting skin from cancer. No matter the season, consider applying sunscreen before spending time in direct sunlight.
• Engage in physical activity. Breast and colorectal cancer can be caused by inactivity and obesity. Consider incorporating at least 30 minutes of physical activity into a daily routine. Physical activity and daily exercise not only helps in reducing the risk for cancer, but also helps to reduce stress and increase energy. Maintaining physical health is critically important to cancer prevention.
