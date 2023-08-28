CHOCTAW — Newly released information into Friday's fatal shooting at the Choctaw High School football game stated that the off-duty Del City officer under investigation perceived a threat and shot a 42-year-old man in the chest.
A 16-year-old was killed during the incident, and police have said the suspect in that shooting remains at large.
"The nature of that perceived threat is still under investigation, and we will share details as they become available," the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office posted to social media. "The officer did not shoot the teen who was killed in the incident."
The 42-year-old victim's identity remains undisclosed, but he is in critical condition from the injuries he sustained.
Family members identified the 16-year-old fatally shot as Cordae Carter. He attended Mid-West City High School.
"This tragedy was traumatizing to people from many of our schools. Mid West City High School students lost a classmate," Rick Cobbs, Superintendent of schools, wrote in a press release. "Children throughout the Del City feeder pattern who were in attendance of the game experienced something that none of us should ever have to see or hear."
Police have two separate ongoing investigations. The Choctaw Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide, and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer who fired their weapon.
Police received a 911 call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday during the third quarter of the football game. Initial reports stated police were given a description of a possible person of interest but haven't identified anyone yet.
Public officials released situations after news broke regarding the violence.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said he and his wife Sarah were “heartbroken” over the events and offered prayers.
“Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma,” the release reads.
Stitt said his office is in contact with the Department of Public Safety and Choctaw law enforcement and is monitoring the situation.
Superintendent Ryan Walters released his official statement saying violence has no place in school events.
Police described a Black man wearing red sweatpants as a person of interest. Updates regarding the injured haven't been released. Counseling services were made available for students at Mid West City High School.
"The hurt I saw in our people Friday night fuels me as much as anything else I've ever experienced," Cobb wrote. "We are working relentlessly to take care of each other."
