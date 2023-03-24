Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers and Wagoner. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding, especially the secondary or county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 837 AM CDT, Heavy rains fell across portions of northeast Oklahoma into far northwest Arkansas last night. Another round of mostly light to moderate rain is falling this morning and should end by this afternoon. Flooding is ongoing in portions of the warned area, and some county roads are closed due to flooding. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area this morning, and should taper off this afternoon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tulsa... Broken Arrow... Springdale... Rogers... Muskogee... Bentonville... Tahlequah... Siloam Springs... Wagoner... Jay... Pryor... Bella Vista... Coweta... Pryor Creek... Lowell... Catoosa... Grove... Pea Ridge... Fort Gibson... Gentry... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&