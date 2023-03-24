A Cherokee County campground owner accused of obstructing an officer is scheduled to appear in court next month to allow time for the defendant to consider an offer.
Charges were filed against Sparrowhawk Camp Owner John Wesley Townshend Jr., 43, Tahlequah, on Jan. 4, 2023, after he allegedly failed to provide a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy information regarding a reported crime that had occurred at his place of business.
According to court documents, on Dec. 12, 2022, Townshend reportedly told Deputy Nick Chute that “nothing happened” when witness Teresa Montano claimed an individual pointed a gun at her and another cussed at her and told her to leave the campground.
“John Townshend was the individual without the gun who cussed Teresa Montano but told Deputy Chute that nothing happened,” according to the filing.
On Jan. 18, 2023, Townshend pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor during his initial appearance.
According to court documents filed on Feb. 27, 2023, the offer that was extended to the defendant was not described. The filing just stated, “offer extended, reset to consider.”
The Daily Press recently reported on a felony court case wherein Tonya Denise-Marie Townshend, 38, Tahlequah, allegedly set fire on July 11, 2022, to an unoccupied two-story residence owned by Johnnie and John Townshend Jr. According to On Demand Court Records, Tonya and John filed for a marriage license in 2021.
Second- and third-degree arson charges were filed against Tonya on Aug. 11, 2022, and on March 16, 2023, her attorney, Crystal Jackson, filed a notice to raise the question of mental illness or insanity at the time of alleged offenses.
John Townshend is represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is representing the state.
He is scheduled to appear before Special District Judge Gary Huggins at 9 a.m. on April 24, 2023.
