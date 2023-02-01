Officer surveillance mainly conducted in this area for drug activity

For local law enforcement officials, surveillance can be time-consuming and stressful, and it requires concentration and attention to detail.
When police conduct surveillance or a “stakeout,” they’re not just throwing back coffee and doughnuts; they’re observing the who, what, when, and how for a specific scenario.
The techniques of surveillance include physical observation or electronically monitoring conversations. Officers will typically be in unmarked vehicles as they remain at a distance to keep and eye on a certain area, or on a certain person.
“For the most part, surveillance is simply watching someone or something from an advantageous position without violating a person's right to privacy. Typically, this is done from public property unless permission has been granted to be on private property,” said Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King.
The most common form of surveillance for the TPD is simply sitting in a vehicle on public property while watching a subject.
“Drug activity is the most common causation for surveillance. We have also utilized surveillance for areas that are experiencing higher crime rates, such as theft or burglary, and in isolated incidents, violation of a protective order,” King said.
On Jan. 14, Sgt. Lane Cobb was taking part in a lookout on a residence with ongoing drug activity when he observed a black truck pull up. Cobb could see a man come outside and hand a woman something. The man got into the vehicle and they drove off. Cobb could see several items hanging from the rearview mirror and conducted a traffic stop.
The woman pulled into a residence on College Avenue and told Cobb she lived there. Cobb asked dispatch to see if Cherokee County Sheriff's Office had its K-9 deputy available. Deputy James Carver and his K-9 arrived and conducted an air sniff. Carver advised his dog didn't alert on the vehicle for narcotics.
Dispatch said the man was wanted, though, so he was arrested. Cobb searched the immediate area where the man was sitting in the vehicle and found what he believed to be methamphetamine stuffed between the passenger seat and the center console.
The substance tested positive for fentanyl. The man and the woman denied any knowledge of the drug, and they were both transported to jail.
A man who recently shot at deputies while fleeing during a traffic stop on Jan. 3 was found less than a week later “through investigations.” Sheriff Jason Chennault said Christopher Smith was spotted as investigators did “surveillance” him.
Chennault said drug activity or stolen property are the most common offenses for conducting stakeouts.
King said it is possible to for officers to violate a person’s right to privacy if surveillance is conducted improperly.
“We can't fly the drone over your residence or climb a tree to be able to see over your privacy fence,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.