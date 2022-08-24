Officers appreciate citizen aid

Law enforcement officials say assistance from the public isn't encouraged during calls, but it's usually welcomed.
On Aug. 23, Cherokee County Sgt. Pete Broderick was on a call for a road rage incident when the suspect became combative and refused to get out of the vehicle.
"He was seeing red, he was cussing me out, belligerent, didn't want to comply," Broderick said.
The man refused to give Broderick his driver's license and was given a chance to cooperate with the investigator.
"He said, 'You're not arresting me.' I went to open his door and grabbed the door and slammed it back, which caught my hand," Broderick said.
The two struggled until a bystander helped Broderick get the combative man into handcuffs.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said public assistance while officers are struggling with someone isn't encouraged, because a bystander could get hurt. But they appreciate the sentiment.
Chennault said there have been times when a citizen has stopped to help him with an arrestee who was being difficult, and one of those people had been in and out of jail regularly. "We were in the roadway struggling, with cars going by, and the man stops and helps me handcuff him, and the guy that stopped was someone we arrested every two weeks at the time," Chennault said.
Another incident occurred when Chennault was driving home, and stopped because a drunken woman was staggering in the road. A struggled ensued, and former Sheriff Delena Goss was the Good Samaritan. "Our first concern is going to be not getting that person hurt who might be coming to help," he said.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said public assistance should occur if the situation is safe. At the very least, the public can call 911 and advise dispatch of what's going on.
Officer Bruce Gower was scuffling with an intoxicated woman on the bypass on Aug. 11 when he advised dispatch and other officers of what was going on. His radio never transmitted the message, but a Good Samaritan stepped in to help.
"In the end, it's no different than driving down the road, and if you saw someone on the side of the road being assaulted by a another person. You'd stop and probably render aid, regardless of what was going on. It's stopping that loss of life or that injury," King said.
He said the public should use their best judgment and to be careful when aiding officers.
"I think instead of taking the camera phone and videoing, helping out would be [better]. I don't think people understand how hard it is to subdue a 200- to 300-pound person," Broderick said.
Broderick encourages the assistance and said those who do step in need to tell the officer who they are instead of running up unannounced.
"I think society is quick to pull out a camera to record an officer, or anybody. We're quick to video a fight or people getting hurt. We've lost our human respect for each other," Broderick said.
Sgt. James Morgan and Broderick agreed area residents are willing to assist first responders.
"That's what brings the community together, helping people," Morgan said.
