Three local law enforcement officers have returned to work after being on paid administrative leave in the wake of last week’s shooting that killed a suspect.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed that Sgt. Richard Berry, Sgt. Brad Baker and Deputy Aaron Johnson are back on the job as of Wednesday, March 4. The three men, along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Stacy Howze and Trooper Matthew Williams, were on leave as per protocol when an officer-involved shooting occurs. Chennault said Berry, Baker, and Johnson were cleared by counselors and are “fit for duty.”
James Gilbert Thompson, 30, who used “Thomson” as an alias, was killed Wednesday, Feb. 26, near the Tahlequah airport. Thompson had been the focus of a manhunt since Sunday, Feb. 23, when he shot at a police officer in Fort Gibson during a routine traffic stop.
The sheriff said he couldn't discuss specific details of the ongoing investigation, but he did say the evidence points to a justified shooting.
“I was there within minutes of the shooting and started marking evidence,” Chennault said. “The first piece of evidence that I marked was a handgun that I could tell had been fired.”
According to the OHP report, the U.S. Marshals Eastern District Fugitive Task Force requested assistant from the OHP with the traffic stop Feb. 26. The suspect in the Fort Gibson shooting incident was a passenger in the vehicle in question.
“The subject also had an outstanding felony warrant in Wagoner County, as well as active warrants in Muskogee and Cherokee counties,” the report said. “Troopers located the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop.”
The driver didn’t initially stop for law enforcement officers, and the OHP said a short pursuit ensued, but didn’t specify how long it lasted. The driver stopped the vehicle in the middle of the roadway on State Highway 51, near West Allen Road.
“The front-seat passenger exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. While fleeing, [Thompson] presented a handgun and discharged at least one round at law enforcement, resulting in shots being fired by two troopers, task force officers, and a deputy,” the report said. “[Thompson] was struck by gunfire, resulting in his death. No law enforcement officers were injured during the encounter.”
OHP said two people were in the vehicle during the pursuit. The driver, who hasn’t been identified, was detained and subsequently released. The passenger, who was killed, was identified as Thompson.
U.S. marshals began searching for Thompson after he shot at the Fort Gibson officer. Police had tried to pull Thompson over after they noticed the tag didn’t belong to the vehicle. That‘s when the man fired shots at the officer and took off. At the time, officials considered the man armed and dangerous.
Chennault clarified that the return of the deputies to duty does not mean the investigation has concluded. Administrative leave is typical in officer-involved shootings, and does not suggest the officers committed wrongdoing.
