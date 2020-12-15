A man wanted for robbery was arrested last weekend after police were tipped off about his whereabouts.
On Dec. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was notified by dispatch that Sammy Duvall had been seen in a silver vehicle near Pamela Street. Duvall was wanted by authorities after his alleged involvement in a robbery in Cherokee County.
“I drove out [to] several nearby areas and could not see anything that matched the description,” Keele wrote in the police report. “Dispatch notified me they received another call that Sammy Duvall was driving a silver Ford Fuson and had another male in the car. I was advised the car was headed north on Park Hill Road, back to town.”
Keele pulled his vehicle into the parking lot of Cochran Real Estate, where he waited for the suspect vehicle. Keele saw the Fuson approach and could see two men inside.
“I looked at the driver and he was sitting back in the seat with his head tilted up. I noticed a tattoo across the male’s neck. I know that Duvall has a tattoo across his neck, so I decided to pull out behind the vehicle,” Keele said.
Keele pulled out behind the vehicle and the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a trailer across the street. The driver didn’t use a turn signal so Keele conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle then took off driving through the yard and back onto Park Hill Road, heading south. Afterward it was speeding and swerving all over the roadway.
The driver veered off Park Hill Road and turned into the entrance of a nearby trailer park. He didn’t slow down as he plowed through a wooded ditch area and continued toward Pamela Street.
Keele notified additional officers and drove to White Avenue toward Pamela Street. Officer Bronson McNiel advised he had one person at gunpoint. McNiel let officers know he had the person detained.
“I drove up to his location on Larry Avenue and he stated the subject he had stopped for him and complied, but admitted to being in the vehicle,” Keele said.
Keele drove back to Pamela Street, where he found the vehicle in the wooded ditch. The officer approached the vehicle with his weapon drawn and made sure there were no other occupants.
McNiel advised he had Stacey Roy but Duvall was still at large.
“Sgt. Shawn Presley, Officer Steven Smith, Officer Bronson McNiel, and I started to set up a perimeter in the area. Cherokee Nation Marshal Service arrived with several units and helped us set up a perimeter from Rolling Hills Drive to Pamela, and from Larry Avenue to Park Hill Road,” Keele said.
Smith advised he had a man run from on Rolling Hills Drive a short time later, and officers arrived to search the area.
“Officer Smith then notified us he had a male at gunpoint and then he took him into custody,” Keele said.
Smith said Duvall was hiding in a bush beside an apartment building. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for his warrant before Keele had him booked on his other charges.
“Officer McNiel came to my location and I went over to his unit to speak to Roy. Roy stated that Duvall picked him up at his house and they were headed to the trailer where I attempted to stop them,” Keele said.
The officer asked Roy why they ran, and Roy said he didn’t do anything. Roy said he left the vehicle because he was scared to go to jail, and he did comply with officers. McNiel said Roy was compliant and he was clear of warrants and released from the scene.
Jail officers found a bag of a white crystal substance and a bag of crystal residue in Duvall’s pants.
“I contacted the jail and charged Duvall with felony eluding, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, bringing contraband into the jail, and his active warrant,” Keele said.
