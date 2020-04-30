Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said the investigation into a February shooting has been completed, and officers have determined the woman had killed herself.
According to reports, Tahlequah Police Officer Chris Smith was dispatched to East Avenue Feb. 18 on a report of shots fired. Landlord Veraman Davis was outside of the apartment and told the officer a woman was dead inside.
Smith entered the apartment and found Ella Nichols dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Detectives arrived shortly afterward and began interviewing those at the apartment.
Local dentist Tom McConnell told detectives he and Nichols had been in a relationship, but had recently split. Court records show McConnell had filed an emergency protective order against Nichols on Jan. 7, but it was dismissed Jan. 22.
McConnell said the two had been planning to spend the evening together Feb. 18, and he became concerned when Nichols didn’t answer her phone. He said Nichols’ front door was locked and that he notified the apartment manager after she didn’t answer the door. They were able to get inside the apartment, where they found Nichols.
Detectives said there was no forced entry to the door, and they found a suicide note. TPD officials said the evidence pointed to a suicide, but initially, they could not positively identify her due to the proximity of the wound.
