Officers continue to monitor new law dealing with school bus safety

In April, the Oklahoma State Senate approved legislation to allow school districts to take action against drivers trying to overtake school buses. That law went into effect Nov. 1, and local officers will enforce it when necessary.
House Bill 1926, by Rep. Dell Kerbs and Sen. Ron Sharp, both R-Shawnee, has allowed districts to install cameras on school bus stop arms. The purpose of the law is to record drivers who illegally pass a bus when the stop sign is flashing. Drivers caught going around a stopped bus can be fined $100 or more.
Seventy-five percent of that money goes toward the Cameras for School Bus Stops Revolving Fund, a grant for which schools can apply to buy video surveillance equipment for buses.
Twenty-five percent goes to the law enforcement agency where the violation occurred.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said this isn't a huge issue in the city, but even if officers aren't on site, they still treat it as any other tip called in by a citizen who witnessed a crime.
"It's one of those things that typically, if it happens when we're not there, it's hard to catch the person who did it," said King.
Through municipal court, the fine of unlawful passing of a school bus is $235.
According to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, nearly 84,000 drivers ignore stop arms on buses every day.
There is at least one school crosswalk at each Tahlequah Public Schools campus. At each crosswalk, there is a yellow sign depicting two people, as well as ladder bars across the road.
If a driver approaches a school crosswalk, he must come to a complete stop for anyone walking in the ladder bars, regardless of which half of the road the pedestrian is on.
The purpose of the crosswalk is to specify proper locations for pedestrians to cross the street.
Tahlequah Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals said his department maintains the current crosswalks and adds new ones when needed.
"In the summertime, a little while before school starts, we go and brighten up all of the ones that go directly across the street to the school," said Ryals. "Anymore, it's a little bit more than just going and painting a crosswalk."
Street Department Superintendent William "Buddy" Harris said there are two types of crosswalks: painted and speed tables.
"The speed tables are removable, and the only one we have is on College Avenue near Sequoyah Elementary," said Harris. "All the others are painted, and there are about nine at the other schools."
A speed table is a mid-block, traffic-calming device. It raises the wheelbase of a vehicle to reduce its road speed. These are longer than speed humps and are flat-topped.
Ryals and Harris said there used to be a speed table on Water Street, but because the device caused damage to emergency vehicles, the city removed it.
According to Injury Facts, more than 16 percent of all traffic deaths were pedestrians in 2017. The National Safety Council suggests those who are walking should wear bright, reflective clothing, and all children younger than 10 should cross the street with an adult.
