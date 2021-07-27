A Wagoner man was charged with trafficking drugs after officers found heroin and cocaine on him and inside his friend's vehicle.
On July 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele responded to Circle S Laundry Mat after several people found a man unresponsive inside a black SUV. Dispatch advised the vehicle wasn't running, the man was sweating profusely, and EMS personnel were on their way.
“I ran lights and sirens to the location and when I arrived, the vehicle was surrounded by several concerned citizens, waving me over,” Keele said in his police report.
Keenan Patterson was in and out of consciousness and told the officer he was OK and that he had left a motel to wash clothes. Patterson was lethargic and was told to exit the vehicle when EMS arrived.
“I grabbed [Patterson’s] left wrist and he said ‘OK’ and he then picked up an open knife from between the seat and center console. I let go of the male and stepped back, putting my hand on my gun,” said Keele.
Keele told the man to drop the knife and he complied. The officer grabbed the man’s wrist again, and this time, Patterson reached into the center console and began digging for something.
“I advised [Patterson] to stop digging when I noticed his hand was near what I believed to be a firearm. I pulled the male, by his arm, out of the vehicle and had him up against the car,” said Keele.
The officer could see a baggie of heroin lying on the seat, though Patterson claimed it didn’t belong to him.
EMS checked Patterson and he was handcuffed. He asked if he was going to be charged with everything inside the vehicle. Patterson claimed he borrowed the vehicle and it was his friend’s stuff.
“[Patterson] stated he had already had one trafficking charge out of Tulsa County he was going to court for,” Keele said.
Keele searched the vehicle and found a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P pistol in the center console. The gun didn’t have a round in the chamber, but the magazine was fully charged. The officer found a box of 9mm rounds, heroin, aluminum foil, marijuana, digital scales, a syringe, and several smoking pipes.
Patterson was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where officers found cocaine and marijuana. He was booked on charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.