All law enforcement agencies have policies for dealing with pursuits, and though a chase seems to happen on every episode of TV shows involving cops, not every department handles it the same way.
Tahlequah Police Assistant Chief Steve Garner said pursuits are one of the most dangerous things an officer does, because not only does he have to deal with erratic driving, but some innocent drivers freak out when a cop is behind them.
"Instead of yielding to the right, they'll turn to the left or they'll stop, and that just compounds the danger in chasing somebody," he said.
He said a pursuit is complicated, and it's more than just chasing someone down the road at a high rate of speed.
"A lot of pursuits aren't at a high rate of speed. People will just refuse to stop, and they might be going 40 mph, but they're just not going to stop until they get home," Garner said.
The Tahlequah Police Department will have an authorized officer who must run with his lights and sirens during a pursuit. If the chase becomes a danger to those involved and to the public, officers call it off. Garner said officers do have stop sticks, and anytime they can avoid a chase, they will use those.
Cherokee County Undersheriff Jason Chennault would not disclose the policies the sheriff's office has for suspects who attempt to elude, but he said a supervisor must monitor the situation at all times.
"With any pursuit we have, part of the policy is that a supervisor has to monitor, and if there's not a supervisor on duty, dispatch has to call one," he said.
They must listen in on the call and can end the pursuit when or if they feel it's necessary.
"It's depending how heavy traffic is, how fast they're going, where they're at or what the reason is," he said.
Both city police and county officers have a safeguard in place: When a second unit joins in, they take over all radio communications.
"What we would like is that the first unit that's in pursuit just drives, and whoever is behind is close enough that he can call what's going on," said Chennault. "That second unit can be on the radio while the first unit is focused on driving."
A tactic used by a trained officer to stop a vehicle during a pursuit is called the PIT maneuver, or Pursuit Intervention Technique. A pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop. Law enforcement officers must be properly trained to conduct the maneuver, and Chennault said his deputies are not trained that way.
"We're not trained to do that, and it's not something they train in the Academy," he said. "Anyone who is trained can do that, but we've just chosen not to put our people through that training."
Garner said the PD does have officers trained with the "tool," and all patrol cars are equipped with push bars. A push bar is installed on the front of a vehicle to protect it front from collisions.
"You come up and knock the traction loose from the back, and they'll spin out and stop - of course, there is a danger to that," he said. "When I went through CLEET, we had to go back after we graduated to a separate driving school and they taught you defensive driving tactics. They taught you how to pursue, and when the road gets wet and slick, how to control sliding."
When it comes to school zones, both Garner and Chennault use extra precautions.
"That person is going to run harder when we're behind them, so we have to take that into account, too. I wouldn't want to see anyone going through a school zone for something petty," Garner said. "Anytime you're in Tahlequah anymore, there's traffic everywhere, and it's usually backed up some place."
In a perfect world, there are no pursuits, Chennault said.
"There's just a lot of liability involved, and there's a huge potential to hurt someone and to lose a patrol vehicle," he said. "We try to limit it to issues that need it and not traffic stops where someone takes off."
The Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers during its Sept. 14 Saturday Forum on Facebook whether officers should have to prove themselves well-trained when it comes to chasing suspects, and what limitations should be in place when the pursuit runs through a city.
M. Holland, a police officer, said the agency he works for has a policy in place and he must follow it.
"If I get into a pursuit - I can continue if certain conditions are present, and I have to discontinue under other certain conditions," he said.
Holland said if an agency has a "no pursuit" policy and criminals are aware, they will run from officers and potentially never get caught.
"There has to be clear direction for the officers of an agency as to when they should, or should not, pursue a fleeing criminal," he said.
Josh Haddock said an officer should give chase, depending on the setting.
"If you're in the middle of town or just a lot of traffic in general, I think the police should back off in the name of innocent people's safety. If you have some open road and the chances of someone other than the perp getting hurt is minimal, then by all means," he said.
Both Garner and Chennault agreed the risks involved in catching a bad guy who is fleeing are not worth another person getting hurt or killed.
"From an administrator and a supervisor standpoint, I'd rather not ever get into a pursuit. I don't want these guys doing that just because it's such a liability and there's such a huge potential to wreck our vehicles or hurt someone," said Chennault.
