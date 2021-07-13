During a recent weekly chat session, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King touched base on call numbers for the week, interesting incidents of arrest, and areas of town where they are seeing drivers speeding.
Officers had a total of 640 calls for service: 120 traffic stops, 173 building checks, two burglaries, six thefts, 10 shoplifting calls, and 11 motor vehicle crashes.
"Our motor vehicle accidents are elevated again, so I'm asking you guys to pay more attention when you're driving, keep that head on a swivel, follow a little bit farther away, drive a little slower," said King. "You'll see our officers out different places where we're seeing these accidents happen [and] working traffic."
King said TPD received a complaint about vehicles speeding on Bluff Avenue last week.
"So you'll see our day shift and evening shift officers throughout the week, running radar, stopping some vehicles," he said.
Residents left comments on King's live video about vehicles speeding in other neighborhoods. King said officers will be spread throughout the city and not just on Bluff Avenue.
"We know that 25 mph speed zones tend to [get the most complaints] about speeding problems in those residential areas," he said.
Officers responded to a report of a person carrying a dead cat. King said that man was arrested for public intoxication.
"We had another individual at Dano's [where] we received a call of a half-naked woman at 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot. Officers responded and the female ended up striking Officer Steven Smith in the head and attempting to flee on foot. In the process of her flight, she also damaged one of the side mirrors on his patrol unit," said King.
The woman was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Should the city council approve it, Lt. Steve Arnell will be promoted to the rank of patrol captain after the retirement of veteran Capt. Billy Dowling. Sgt. Bryan Qualls is to take on the role of lieutenant the vacancy of Arnell.
What's next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, July 19 at noon.
