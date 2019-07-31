Officers: Knife-wielding woman was high on meth

A Tahlequah woman was arrested after she chased people with a knife at Reasor's.
On July 29, Tahlequah Police officers were dispatched to Reasor's parking lot on a report of a woman who brandished a knife and was chasing customers. Dispatch notified officers that Trina Crandall got into a green Toyota Camry and was headed toward Burger King.
Officer Jason Girdner stopped the car in the parking lot and approached Crandall and her passenger, Chris Brown. Girdner said the driver was disoriented and would not follow his instructions.
"She seemed very paranoid, and I could not understand much of what she was saying. She continually looked around as if she was looking for somebody or somebody was watching her," said Girdner.
Brown claimed Crandall was on methamphetamine and he didn't know why she had a knife. Since she couldn't follow simple instructions, officers placed her under arrest, but she began to resist. Girdner said she cursed at the officers and threatened to "have" their jobs - presumably meaning she'd get them fired.
While they placed her in the back of a patrol unit, she started kicking the passenger side window and door. As Officer Lane Cobb tried to restrain her legs, she kicked him in the face twice.
Officer Cory Keele spoke to the two victims, who said Crandall walked up to them and began chasing them with a knife around to the back side of the store. A witness heard someone yell, "She's got a knife!" and then saw the one of the men running away from her.
Crandall was taken to the Cherokee Detention Center and charged with DUI drugs, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.