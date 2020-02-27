Five area law enforcement officers are on administrative leave pending investigation into a fatal shooting of a suspect Wednesday in Tahlequah.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed a wanted man shot at officers in Fort Gibson Sunday before he was later killed.
According to the report, the U.S. Marshals Eastern District Fugitive Task Force requested assistant from the OHP with a traffic stop. The vehicle in question was occupied by the possible suspect in the shooting incident: James Gilbert Thompson, 30, who used “Thomson” as an alias.
“The subject also had an outstanding felony warrant in Wagoner County, as well as active warrants in Muskogee and Cherokee counties,” the report said. “Troopers located the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop.”
The driver didn’t initially stop for law enforcement officers, and the OHP said a short pursuit ensued, but didn’t specify how long it lasted. The driver stopped the vehicle in the middle of the roadway on State Highway 51, near West Allen Road.
“The front-seat passenger exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. While fleeing, [Thompson] presented a handgun and discharged at least one round at law enforcement, resulting in shots being fired by two troopers, task force officers, and a deputy,” the report said. “[Thompson] was struck by gunfire, resulting in his death. No law enforcement officers were injured during the encounter.”
OHP said two people were in the vehicle during the pursuit. The driver, who hasn’t been identified, was detained and subsequently released. The passenger, who was killed, was identified as Thompson.
On Feb. 23, U.S. marshals were searching for Thompson after he shot at a Fort Gibson officer during a traffic stop. Police had tried to pull Thompson over after they noticed the tag didn’t belong to the vehicle. That‘s when the man fired shots at the officer and took off. The officer backed off and found the abandoned car, along with a cell phone. At the time, officials considered the man armed and dangerous.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said Sgt. Brad Baker, Sgt. Richard Berry, and Deputy Aaron Johnson were involved in the shooting, and all three are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Trooper Stacy Howze and Trooper Matthew Williams were both placed on routine administrative leave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.